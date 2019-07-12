Harold Lewis Green



Shreveport, LA - Harold Green went to his heavenly home on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel in Shreveport with the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport. Officiating will be Rev. Charles Hall and Rev. Dennis Sims.



Harold was born on January 16, 1930 in Logansport, Louisiana to Bess and Wimp Hoard. Harold attended school in Logansport where he excelled in football and basketball. During his early years, his grandfather, Bill, was Sheriff of Logansport, (which then was considered an outlaw town). Consequently, Bill would give his grandson confiscated knives, thus beginning Harold's love of wood carving. In the early 1960s he carved Chief Caddo, which is the name of the statue given to the winner of the annual football game between Northwestern State University and Stephen F. Austin University. Made of solid wood, Chief Caddo is one of the largest trophies in college football. Many Fair Park High School students will remember the large standing Indian statue that Harold also carved. His love of carving led him to also become an expert duck decoy wood carver which brought him many national awards.



Harold was employed with Sonat for 35 years. However, more than his profession or his carving hobbies, he cherished his relationship with The First Baptist Church of Haslam and The First Baptist Church of Logansport for over 50 years. Serving as a deacon and the music director, his greatest joy was sharing his faith and commitment to our Lord. His deep baritone voice was sometimes compared to that of Tennessee Ernie Ford. He was always ready to sing and make a joyful noise to The Lord. After he and Gloria's move to Shreveport, they enjoyed the worship services of Ellerbe Road Baptist Church in the Cooper Chapel at The Glen.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Ernie Beauvais; and daughter-in-law, Ann Green. Left to honor his memory are his wife of 65 years, Gloria Brown Green, and three children, Harold Britten Green, Deborah Green Sutton, and Rhonda Green Anderson and husband Hank. He is also survived by his sister, Florence Bison and husband Walter; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Beauvais and husband Steven Abney, Addison Beauvais and fiancée Celeste DeFreese, and Brooke Nolte and husband Nick. Harold was also blessed with six exceptionally brilliant great-grandchildren, his large extended family, and his beloved poodle, GiGi.



The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Marilyn, Jessica, Priscilla, Juliet, Nell, Michelle, Elaine, and Village Health Care at The Glen.



The family suggests memorials may be made to Ellerbe Road Baptist Church, 10705 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71106; The Glen Retirement System, 403 East Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71115; or the . Published in Shreveport Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019