Harold Scott Dunlop
Shreveport, LA - A visitation with family and friends for Harold Scott Dunlop, Jr., 94, will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana.
Scotty was born on July 7, 1925 to Harold Scott Dunlop and Willie May Wallace Dunlop in Syracuse, New York and passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a brief illness.
Scotty attended Alexander School, C. E. Byrd High School and Louisiana State University. He served in the Coast Guard and was honorably discharged after three years. Upon his return, he earned his Bachelor of Business from Centenary College of Louisiana. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the American Society of Interior Designers. He began his career at Bundrick Interiors and went on to work at Friend, Piper & Mulkey and retired from Yarbrough Interiors. Scotty was a much sought out interior designer and once you became his client, you became his friend. He had a passion for traveling, estate sales and scouring antique shops for the perfect find at a bargain.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Peyton Dunlop; brother, Wallace Dunlop; sister, Ellen Dunlop and grandson, Chris Belote. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Dunlop Belote and Laura Dunlop Schleicher and husband, Bob; three grandchildren, Scott Belote, Caroline Belote and Robbie Schleicher; numerous nieces and nephews and good friends, Eleanor Howard and Thomas Craig.
The family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101 or to St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020