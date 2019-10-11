Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Harriett E. Posey

Harriett E. Posey Obituary
Harriett E. Posey

Shreveport - Mrs. Harriett E. Posey, 83, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with service time following at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 14, at Broadmoor Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Williams. A private family burial will be held.

Harriett was a resident of Shreveport. She was a Christian first, good wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian F. Posey. She is survived by her mother, Beulah Higginbothom; her children, Edith Finley, Alan McCabe, Kelly McCabe and Richard Smith; grandchildren, Allison Kennaugh, Justin McCabe, Jennifer Walker and Jessica Walker Smith.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
