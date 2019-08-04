|
|
Harriett Walker
Shreveport - Mrs. Harriett J. Walker went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 93 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Alicegene Walker McKenzie.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane May, and her son, Don Walker and wife, Sadie; grandchildren: Walker May, Joshua May, Jonathan Walker and wife, Lauren, and Paul Walker; and five great-grandchildren.
Harriett was born in Homer, Louisiana and grew up in Alexandria. She moved to Shreveport in 1949. A private family graveside service was held today in Homer, Louisiana. Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Residential Facility or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 4, 2019