Harry David Simmons
Shreveport, la - Harry David Simmons, son of Kermit Carson "Pete" Simmons and Mamie Rose Mixon Simmons, was born July 25, 1940 in Winnfield, Louisiana. He married Grace Mercer of Houston, Texas August 29, 1964. Together, they had three children, Virginia "Ginger" Simmons Garfield, Laura Simmons Dean, and Harry "Chip" Simmons, Jr.
An alumnus of Dodson High School, Louisiana Polytechnic Institute, and Louisiana State University Law School, Mr. Simmons practiced law for more than 45 years. Most recently, he was the senior partner of the Shreveport law firm Simmons, Morris & Carroll.
Harry joined his Heavenly Father on August 27, 2020 at the age of 80. His wife of 56 years, children, their spouses (Macy Garfield, William Dean, and Becky Simmons), brother (Kermit Mixon Simmons), sister-in-law (Nina Underwood Simmons), eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends cherish his memory.
The family of Harry Simmons deeply appreciates the care provided by Drs. Nickelson and Durci and their teams at the Willis Knighton Cancer Center, the Willis Knighton Pierremont Infusion Center, Willis Knighton Home Health and Heart of Hospice.
Dr. Chris Currie of First Presbyterian Church Shreveport will officiate a graveside service for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice
.