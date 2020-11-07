Harry Dean Napper
Harry Dean Napper died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Harry was born in Hico, Louisiana on September 2, 1927, to Vester Oko Napper and Versie Farley Napper. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (Louisiana Tech University) in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration.
Harry is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 70 years,Dorothy Mae "Dot" ColvinNapper of Ruston; their three children and spouses: Barbara and Chad Lyon of Irvine, CA; Deana Napper Mitchell of Shreveport, LA; and Steve and Cissy Napper of Dauphin Island, AL. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Stephanie and Jason Spectorof Nashville, TN (Adam and Andrew); Bud and Kim Lyon of Tioga, TX; Tiffany Napper of Nashville, TN; Elizabeth and Ross Taylor of Austin, TX (Jackson and Audrey); Meg and Matt Hanna of Atlanta, GA (Ellie and Claire). Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Oko and Versie Napper, his sister, Mildred Napper Foster, and his sister, Sue Napper Burgess. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Higginbotham, Ross Taylor, Kenny Cobb, Jason Spector, Jackson Taylor, Adam Spector and Andrew Spector. Honorary Pallbearers include the Workers for Christ Sunday School class and the Methodist Men of Grace United Methodist Church (UMC).
Harry volunteered for the U S Navy in 1945 at the age of 18 and served in demobilization to help send veterans home at the end of the war. Harry was well known around Ruston for his career at Early Chevrolet, which began in 1948 and continued until he retired in 1992.
Harry did not grow idle in his retirement years. He actively volunteered for Grace UMCserving on committees such as delegate to the La. Conference, president of his Sunday school class, and as head chef for the Methodist Men's monthly steak dinners and fish fries. Harry also became a dedicated Auxiliary volunteer for the ICU Waiting Room at Lincoln General Hospital (Northwest Louisiana Regional) volunteering for thousands of hours, and he was an active member of the Ruston Lions Club for many years.
Harry loved the LA Tech Bulldogs, fishing, family, and entertainingloved ones by the dozens on special occasions. He loved Christmas, spoiling his children and grandchildren, travel, and fine dining. Most of all, he loved serving as the hands and feet of the Lord, setting an incredible example for those around him.
The family would like to express our thanks to Dr. Mark Blackwelder and Dr. George Smith for their continued care of Harry over the years. We thank Tender Touch Services for such wonderful caregivers, Lagniappe Home Health, and Heart of Hospice for their services.
Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Grace UMC in Ruston with the funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Harmony Chapel Cemetery in Hico, LA.
Memorial donations can be made to Grace UMC, Louisiana Tech Foundation, American Heart Association
"He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God."
Micah 6:8