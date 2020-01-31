|
|
Harry Joseph (Joe) Levy
Atlanta, GA - Harry Joseph (Joe) Levy passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness, at his residence in Atlanta, Georgia.
Joe was born in Montgomery, Alabama on March 5, 1928, and grew up in Atlanta, where he met his beloved bride of 69 years, Nan Frankel Levy, who preceded him in death last March. Joe graduated from Boys High and the University of Georgia. Upon graduation, the newlyweds moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where they raised their family, and founded Tasty Bakery, a highly successful business that was eventually sold to the Brookshire Grocery Company.
Pa, as he was known to his six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, retired at a young age, and was fortunate to be able to spend memorable times with his family, traveling and spoiling every one of his adoring grandchildren. He was a tease and a jokester, as well as a mentor, adviser and confidant. His charm lit up the room and his easygoing banter brought a smile to everyone he met.
He will be sorely missed, but forever in the hearts of his two daughters, Linda Levy Bachrack of Washington, DC, and Abbie Levy of Atlanta; four granddaughters Jenny Coleman (Eddy), Emily Dunlap (Todd), Mary-Alice Rice (Christopher) and Mary-Brennan Minarovych; two grandsons Marcus Bachrack (Jennifer) and Matthew Bachrack (Kathrin); and 10 great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his dear sister Sara Levy and brother Louie Levy. The family will be forever grateful to his devoted friend and caretaker Morris Kandakai.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Etta and Phil Levy, and brothers, Phillip Levy and Harold Levy.
Burial services were Wednesday, January 29, in Atlanta, and a celebration of Joe and Nan's lives will take place in Shreveport at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the in his honor.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020