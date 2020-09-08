Harry Lee Lowery
Shreveport, LA - A funeral service honoring the life of Harry Lee Lowery will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Old Mooringsport Rd, Shreveport, LA. Officiating the service will be Michael Perser. Interment will immediately follow in Blanchard Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St. Shreveport, LA.
Harry Lee Lowery, 87, of Shreveport, LA passed away on Monday, September 07, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.
He was born in Gulfport, Mississippi on May 13, 1933 to Albert J. Lowery and Lula Baker Lowery.
Harry moved to Shreveport, LA with his family at the young age of 12 and graduated from Fair Park High School in 1952. While at Fair Park he met his wife of 68 wonderful years, Mildred Mitchell Lowery. He was deeply in love with her until his final breath.
Harry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country for 10 years. After leaving the Air Force he became employed with the Caddo Parish Commission, where he later retired as Building and Grounds Director with 34 years of service.
He was a member of Trinity Heights Baptist Church for many years. He also served as member of the Blanchard Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, El Karuba Shrine, the American Legion and the Forty and Eight Club.
Harry served 30 years as a Volunteer Reserve Deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office. He was the Volunteer Fire Chief of Lakeview Fire Department which became Caddo Parish Fire District Two. He retired from Fire District Two after serving over 30 years. He believed in serving his community and was always willing to help others.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John (JW) Lowery and his son-in-law, Scott Hayes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Lowery; his son Michael Lowery and wife, Debbie; his daughter, Dianne Lowery Hayes; four grandchildren, Jessica Heflin and husband Will, Daniel Hayes and wife, Desiray, Justin Lowery and wife, Melissa, and Kyle Lowery and wife, Meghan, and great-grandchildren, Micah Heflin, Sara Heflin, Caroline Lowery, Scott Hayes, Addison Hayes, and Adah Hayes.
Honoring Harry as pallbearers will be Kyle Lowery, Daniel Hayes, Justin Lowery, Will Heflin, Micah Heflin, and Pat Burroughs.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of Fire District one.
The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211-4196 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.