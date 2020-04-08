|
|
Harvey Ray Clanton
Shreveport, LA - Harvey Ray Clanton was born on April 2, 1933 in Amarillo to Harvey Earnest Clanton and Ruth Dickens Clanton. He passed away peacefully at his Shreveport, LA home on April 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with advanced prostate cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Geneva and Ray Jones of Dry Prong, LA and Billie and Sandy Sanders of Oklahoma City, OK; and his stepdaughter, Alecia Solanic of Shreveport, LA. He is survived by his wife, Judy Lunt Clanton, whom he married in October 2010. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Marie Janelle Clanton of Houston; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Jim Blakeley of Longview, and Janet and Leyton Gunn of Houston; and his son and daughter-in-law, John David and Martheil Clanton of Trophy Club. Additional survivors include his sister, Mary June Clanton of Dallas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maxine and Earl Williams of Houston; two granddaughters, Chasie Blakeley of Austin and Ella Clanton of San Marcos; and seven grandsons, Matthew Norris of San Antonio, Kyle (Nickie) Norris and Cameron Norris of Longview, Taylor (Julie) Steele of San Francisco, CA, Conrad Steele of Dallas, and Jonathan Clanton and Christian Clanton of Trophy Club. Also surviving him are stepdaughter Stacie (Scott) Johnson, stepson Mark Johnson, and stepson-in-law Joey Solanic all of Shreveport, LA; five greatgrandchildren; six step-grandchildren; six step-greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of close friends including his lunch and coffee crews. He attended Amarillo High School, Tarleton State College, and Texas A&M University where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in May 1955. After college he worked for Texaco, Aztec Manufacturing, and Thiokol Corporation. He left Thiokol in 1973 after fifteen years of service and purchased Woodlawn Manufacturing, which he operated for twenty years, staying on an additional three years after he sold to new ownership. It was not uncommon for Woodlawn Manufacturing to employ more than 100 people at any given time. He described his time as a business owner as the favorite part of his career, making countless friends among all his employees. He considered his employees the backbone of his business and a large extended family, many of whom he remained close to even after he retired. Over the years he was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Registered Professional Engineers of Texas, and American Ordinance Association and served on the boards of the First National Bank of Marshall, Marshall Economic Development Corporation, and American Defense Preparedness Association, and on the First United Methodist Church of Marshall Pastor-Parish Relations committee. He and his younger sister Mary June were born during the Great Depression and came from humble beginnings like so many others during these years. He always understood that he had opportunities that many others might not have had in these tough times, attributing that entirely to his parents who both worked to be able to afford to send him and his sister to college. Harvey was a kind and generous soul who made countless friends from all walks of life. "Always be kind, for everyone we meet is fighting a great battle," he wrote recently. Harvey will be laid to rest at a private graveside service due to the current public health crisis. The family will announce details of a public memorial service in the near future. Arrangements are being made by Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations "In Memory of Harvey R. Clanton" may be directed to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch (Gift Processing Center), 600 W 11th, Amarillo, TX 79101-3228, calfarley.org or Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Dr, College Station, TX 77840, txamfoundation.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
"I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?" John 11:25-26
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 8, 2020