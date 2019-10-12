|
|
Haskell Ray Atchley
Shreveport - Funeral services for Haskell Ray Atchley will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel on Marshall Street. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. Officiating the services will be Reverend Brian Opbroek of Shreveport Community Church.
Ray Atchley was born October 20, 1929 in Purcell, OK and passed away on October 12, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. He was the last surviving child of eleven children of James Williams Atchley and Pearl Elizabeth Atchley. Ray graduated from Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State University) in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture and a Minor in Engineering. He served as a flight engineer in the Army Air Corps. He always said his "first real job" was as a roughneck for Olson Drilling. Ray loved engineering and especially machinery. He worked his way up the business world from roughneck to owning his own oil and gas company, building drilling rigs, Maritime Hydraulics in 1991 which he sold to a Norwegian company in 2004.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, LuAnn Atchley, and his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Atchley. He is survived by his daughters, Anita Atchley Lindley and her husband, Brian and Sandra Atchley Simpson and her husband, Johnathan, and son Daryl Atchley and his wife, Kaylon; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flower the family suggests memorials may be made to the Shreveport Bridge Association, 7625 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA 71115 as Ray was an avid competitive bridge player.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019