Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA
Haywood L. Black Obituary
Haywood L. Black

Bossier City, La - Services for Haywood L. Black, 81, will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park with United States Air Force Honors. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Haywood was born September 15, 1937 in Georgiana, AL and passed away September 3, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He was the youngest of 10 siblings. Haywood was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served in Viet Nam and retired as a Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service as Security Police. He then worked for the City of Shreveport and retired after 20 years, his last job working at the city water plant. Haywood was a lifetime member of VFW Post #5951.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Lodatto Black; parents, Lewis and Lula Black and eight siblings.

Haywood is survived by his daughters, Era Crowley and husband, Ryon of Haughton, LA, Theresa Dawson and husband, Bobby of Shreveport, LA, Linda Blais and husband, Roger of Bossier City, LA; sister, Opal Shelton of Kissimmee, FL; grandchildren, Esther Callahan, Cynthia Teddlie and Patrick and Daniel Crowley and great grandchildren, Summer and Robert Callahan, Demetri, Donovan and Kadence Teddlie.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 5, 2019
