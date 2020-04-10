|
Hazel James
Shreveport - Hazel James, age 95, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A private family committal service honoring the life of Hazel James will be held at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road., Shreveport, Louisiana with Dr. Freddie Williford officiating of Ford Park Baptist Church.
Hazel James was born May 28, 1924 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from Fair Park High School and Business College. She worked at Libby-Owens-Ford Glass Company for 23 years as a bookkeeper and in the payroll department. Later she worked at American Bell Federal Credit Union and many other credit unions in the financial departments.
Hazel love people and enjoyed her job very much! Also, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, traveling. Being with her family and her church. She was a past member of the Zonta Club and A.B.W.A- Or Noir Chapter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Prentiss James, Sr., whom she was married to for 59 years, and her parents, Bettie Jane Lewis, George W. Flynn.
She is survived by her son, Herman Prentiss James, Jr. (Tink), and his wife, June James; granddaughter, Sherri James Thomas, and husband Chris; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to the thank The Bradford and her loving caregivers, Doris and Sonja! Also, to Debra for her special care of our love one and Tracie with Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please give to or church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020