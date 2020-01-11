|
Hazel Poole Guice
Shreveport - Funeral services for Hazel Poole Guice, 92, will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel with Pastor Brian Opbrock officiating. Her burial will follow at the Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10 A.M. until service time in the funeral home.
Hazel was born February 15, 1927 in Leesville, LA. She was the daughter of Elzy and Mae Neal Poole. Hazel passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mike Guice, Son-in-Law William Pigott.
Hazel's life revolved around her home and her family and she attended Shreveport Community Church.
Left to cherish her memory her son; Melvin Guice and wife Rhonda; her daughter, Yvonne Pigott; daughter-in-law; Cindy Guice; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020