Mrs. Hazel West
Shreveport - Graveside service for Mrs. Hazel West, 84, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at Trinity B.C.
Mrs. West entered into eternal rest on April 15, 2020.
She leaves to cherish beautiful memories: one daughter, Kathy West (Houston, Texas), one son, Charles West (Barbara), Shreveport, Louisiana, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Trinity Baptist Church Family, Rev. Calvin Jackson, Pastor
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020