Helen Bliss
Shreveport - Helen Alberta Bliss passed away on July 10, 2019 in Shreveport Louisiana at the age of 87. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Chapel at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 9:00 am. Officiating the service will be Bro. Darwin Hunter.
Helen was born on November 20, 1931 to Edwin and Grace Yetter and grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. There she met Edward Thomas Bliss and they were married on November 25, 1950. Both were employed by Eli Lily Company for several years. They moved to Shreveport Louisiana in 1966 when her husband was transferred from Western Electric to open their newly built facility in Shreveport on Mansfield Road. A devoted housewife and mother of four children she stayed active in the community being involved with volunteer work and hobbies of interest such as the Hug-A- Bear Foundation, Red River Quilters, and Saint Joseph's Church.
Helen is preceded by her parents, brother Ralph Yetter and husband Edward Bliss of 69 years.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Branchau; two daughters: Bonnie Richardson (Gaylon) of Spring, Texas and Anita Gilliam (Mark) of Shreveport; and two sons: Jay Bliss (Stacy) of McKinney, TX and Andrew Bliss of The Colony, TX. Helen is also survived by her 7 grandchildren: Jennifer Mitchell (Stephen) of Montgomery Texas, Craig Dubois of Houston TX, Corey Gilliam (Molly) and Katen Gilliam of Shreveport, Chad Bliss of Little Elm, TX, Jacob Bliss of Plano TX and Ryan Bliss of The Colony, TX. Along with 5 great grandchildren: Madeline Mitchell, Dallas Wendt, Ryder Padgett, Austin Gilliam and John Mark Gilliam.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Willis Knighton Pierremont, The Glen, Guest Care of Spring Lake and specifically: Dr. McRight and Martha Richardson.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 12, 2019