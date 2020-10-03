1/1
Helen Free Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Free Moore

Shreveport, LA - Helen Free Moore, 82, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 2, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation with the family will be held at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery West, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport. James Nelson of His View Assembly will officiate.

For the full obituary please visit www.rose-neath.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Interment
Forest Park Cemetery West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved