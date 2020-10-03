Helen Free Moore
Shreveport, LA - Helen Free Moore, 82, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 2, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation with the family will be held at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery West, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport. James Nelson of His View Assembly will officiate.
For the full obituary please visit www.rose-neath.com
.