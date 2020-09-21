Helen Gandy Tipton RobisonRinggold - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Helen Gandy Tipton Robison on September 19, 2020. She was our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose life she touched. December 7th would have marked her 88th year.Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, she was married at the age of 17 to Reginald J. Tipton of Ringgold, LA. Together, they made a formidable team that was able to conquer all of life's challenges during their 48 years of marriage; broken only by the passing of Reginald in 1997.Helen found a loving partner again when she remarried in 2001 to Donnie G. Robison, also of Ringgold, LA. However, their 10 years of marriage was cut short as Mr. Donnie all too soon succumbed to Parkinson disease. Helen's unwavering faith in God and her steadfast love of life and her family kept her moving forward through these two tragedies with grace and poise, never losing the compassion she had for others.If asked, many of her friends would say she modeled a true "southern lady", defined as someone that is nice, considerate, and sweet and being a genuinely caring person. Adding Helen's love of people, you can quickly understand that anyone who met her liked her and anyone who knew her, loved her.She was the beloved mother of Gary, Rusty and Mark (remembering those life challenges), supportive Mother-in-Law to Missie and Shija and proud grandmother of Jason and Kristin. Predeceased by her devoted husband(s), Reginald and Donnie and her oldest son, Gary who passed way too early in 2007 at age 55.She loved her family and instilled in her son's strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Appreciating everyone's attention to appropriate social distancing:A viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23rd from 6pm - 8pm at the Rockett Funeral Home, 2438 Military Rd. Ringgold, LA 71068. A funeral service will be Thursday, Sept 24th at 10am at the Springhill Baptist Church, 275 Springhill Baptist Ch. Ringgold, LA 71068.