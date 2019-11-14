|
Helen Houston Lineberger Moses
Shreveport - Helen Houston Lineberger Moses passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Ernest Lafayette Houston and Edith Houston. She attended Alexander Grammar School and graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in 1944. She graduated from Centenary College with a Liberal Arts Degree in History in 1948 and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.
Upon graduation from college she became the Assistant Registrar at Centenary and served until 1952. She left her position at Centenary to become secretary to the Comptroller at Southwestern Electric Power Company and held that position until 1960 when she became Dean of Women at Centenary for two years. She then returned to Southwestern Electric Power Company where she worked as Executive Secretary to three successive Presidents of the company until her retirement in 1992.
In 1959 Helen married Ralph Don Lineberger of Shreveport where they lived until Ralph's death in 1965. In 1996, Helen married Chesley Moses who served as a Shreveport Fireman retiring as Assistant Fire Chief after 33 years of service. Helen was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her parents and her two sisters, Marguerite Houston and Ernestine Elizabeth Houston. Her life centered around her family, her work and her community. She was a generous donor of time, energy and resources to a great many charities and causes. She was not overly quick to judge or rebuke. She kept her lively sense of humor throughout her life and she never forgot how to play.
After Chesley died, Helen was determined to love God, be upbeat every day, to live in her own home until she died and to not be a burden to her friends. She succeeded in all her goals. Helen is survived by her devoted and caring friends, Gretchen Elston Benner, Scott Dunlop, Joann Powell Pugh, Ann Miles Robinson and Douglas Sessions. She died so very grateful to her thoughtful and kind caregivers, John Trauth and Tina Shaw and for the care of Heart of Hospice - Shreveport. Helen was also so grateful for the kindness and attention of Reverend Mimi McDowell of Noel Memorial Methodist Church.
There will be a Memorial Service for Helen at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20 at Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, Lane Chapel, 520 Herndon Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, conducted by Reverend McDowell.
Helen retained her wit to the end and was well loved. She will be missed.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019