Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rest B.C.
1664 Garden St.
Helen Maxine Randle Obituary
Mrs. Helen Maxine Randle

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Helen Maxine Randle, 79, will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Rest B.C., 1664 Garden St. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Open visitation will be Thursday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Randle entered into eternal rest on May15, 2019. She was a retired Caddo Parish Educator where she was a Music Specialist.

Her memory will be cherished by her surviving relatives, friends, neighbor, and children whom she mentored as God-Mother.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 23, 2019
