Mrs. Helen Maxine Randle
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Helen Maxine Randle, 79, will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Rest B.C., 1664 Garden St. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Open visitation will be Thursday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Randle entered into eternal rest on May15, 2019. She was a retired Caddo Parish Educator where she was a Music Specialist.
Her memory will be cherished by her surviving relatives, friends, neighbor, and children whom she mentored as God-Mother.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 23, 2019