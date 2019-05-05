Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial
Mansfield Road, LA
Shreveport - Helen Pate Shields was born in Caspiana, LA on November 27, 1925 and moved to her heavenly home Saturday, May 4, 2019. Her death completes the lineage born to Morris Connell Pate and Mary Corinne Lafitte Pate to whom eleven children were born.

Mrs. Shields passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Survivors include her children Lamar and Debbie Shields, Don and Neva Shields, Terry and Kelly Shields, Scott and Lynda Petree. Also included are her five grandchildren and her ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her parents, all her siblings, her husband W.L. "Wynn" Shields, and her grandson Noah Randle.

Graveside services will be held at Centuries Memorial on Mansfield Road on May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Hospice Team, 1513 Line Ave., Ste. 120, Shreveport, LA 71101, ph. 318-377-5648.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 5, 2019
