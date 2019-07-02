|
Helen Stutts Randall
Shreveport - Helen Stutts Randall, age 76, was surrounded by family when she peacefully passed on Monday, July 1 at her home in Shreveport, LA after a courageous battle with cancer. Her devotion to family and her firm faith in God supported her during her struggle, and ultimately gave victory over death.
Helen was born to the late Marvin and Mary Stutts in Haughton, LA on January 2, 1943. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support. Helen graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1960 and graduated from Business School in Shreveport, LA. She went on to marry her military sweetheart, Henry, on December 1, 1962 in Shreveport, LA.
Helen was a childhood educator at heart. She was compassionate, disciplined, and always taught what was right. She will be dearly missed by her friends and loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Helen worked at numerous places throughout her career with her greatest impact being at Calvary Baptist Church, Academy, & Daycare for over 20 years.
Helen is survived by her husband, Henry; her sons Paul, Jim (Jane) and Steve (Amy) Randall; seven grandchildren Nikki, Thomas, Michael, Shelby, Jared, Matthew, & Jack; one great-grandchild Keegan; and three brothers, Floyd, Bill, & Howard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mary and two brothers, Glenn Sr and Roy.
Pallbearers will be Michael Randall, Jared Randall, Matthew Randall, Jack Randall, Cole Ashley, Cade Ashley, and Landon Hester.
The family would like to thank the staff at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, Dr Richard Mansour, Dr Destin Black, Carol Crooms and numerous caregivers with St Joseph Hospice and Home Companion.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 5-7pm, and the Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 11am at the Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. Reverend's Dr Chuck McInturf and Jim Randall will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Helen's name: to Feist-Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 2, 2019