Helen Susan Coles
- - Helen Susan Coles passed away peacefully in her home on July 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Calvin Coles, Jr. and her parents, Joseph and Suzanna Kovarovic.
Susan was born on February 10, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois.
Her passion was music, and she was an accomplished pianist, organist and artist. She also played the harpsichord, violin and harp. She studied and graduated at the Sherwood Music School of Northwestern University in Chicago. She loved to play the piano and the organ, and she was the organist for North Highlands Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana for a period of time. She was the organist for Western Hills United Methodist Church in El Paso for a long period of time. Upon her retirement, Western Hills installed and dedicated a stain glass window in her honor.
She was a member of the Junior League of Shreveport, Louisiana and the El Paso Junior League. She was a member of the Woman's Club of El Paso, Society of Arts and Letters, Pan American Round Table of El Paso, Las Comadres, and the Tuesday Book Club.
She enjoyed many activities such as golf, the Bridge Club, travel, etc.
Upon marrying Otis Coles, Jr in 1948, she became a resident of El Paso.
Susan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, dearly loved by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Coles (Bruce) Hubbard, her son, Otis Calvin (Thelma Barton) Coles III, her grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle Wilson) Coles, Ashley Coles (Ryan) Shahan, and Otis Calvin (Laura) Coles IV , and great grandchildren, Ryley, Asher, Jax Shahan and Addison, Otis Calvin V, Evan Coles.
Thank you to her many loving and sweet friends. Special thanks go to Maria Endina Sanchez and most especially, our extreme gratitude goes to Judith Herrera, Susan's wonderful caretakers.
In memory of Helen Susan Coles, donations can be made to .
Celebration of her life was held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912, followed by a graveside service at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps, El Paso, TX, 79904. Services were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019