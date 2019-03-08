|
Helen Thomas Adger
Shreveport - Helen Thomas Adger went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at age 91. Celebration of Life for Helen Thomas Adger will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Baptist Church. 1460 Kenneth Ave. Shreveport, LA. 71103. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA. 71103. Family hour is scheduled 7:00 pm-8:00 pm Friday, at Benevolent Funeral Home, 1624 Milam St., Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019