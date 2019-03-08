Services
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-221-1627
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church
1460 Kenneth Ave
Shreveport, LA
Helen Thomas Adger Obituary
Helen Thomas Adger

Shreveport - Helen Thomas Adger went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at age 91. Celebration of Life for Helen Thomas Adger will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Baptist Church. 1460 Kenneth Ave. Shreveport, LA. 71103. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA. 71103. Family hour is scheduled 7:00 pm-8:00 pm Friday, at Benevolent Funeral Home, 1624 Milam St., Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019
