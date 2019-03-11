Helen Wanda Guice



Homer - Helen Wanda Guice, age 96, was born March 5, 1923 to Evelyn Harris Guice and T.L. Guice, Sr. She passed away March 10, 2019 at her childhood home.



Wanda was a lifelong resident of Homer, having retired from Claiborne Electric Co-Op after 38 years of service. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Homer for 87 years. Wanda served her Lord and her church in many ways throughout the years. She was especially involved in the Crusader's Sunday School class, serving as teacher for 50 years, United Methodist Women, the Chancel Choir, the Children's Choir and Vacation Bible School.



Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lawson "Bud" Guice, Jr.



She is survived by many cousin, friends, and neighbors, as well as her family at First United Methodist Church of Homer. Wanda is also survived by her faithful caregivers Brenda Jones, Euradell Aubrey and Stephine Flornoy.



Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2018, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Homer, Louisiana, with Bro. Danny Baskin and Bro. Fred Wideman officiating. Burial at Arlington Cemetery, Homer, Louisiana.



Pallbearers will be Mark Collins, Perry Dean, Gil Dowies, Ryan Harmon, Jim Hatch, Dr. Mark Haynes and Butch Lee.



Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 357, Homer, Louisiana, 71040. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary