Helon Earle
1923 - 2020
Helon Earle

Jonesboro - Helon Louise Allen Earle was born in Jonesboro, LA on February 23, 1923 and died peacefully there August 21, 2020 at the age of 97

She is survived by her son, Robert Allan Earle "Bob" and wife Mary Katherine Weeks Earle "Kat" of Greeley, CO; daughter, Ann Elizabeth Earle Allred of West Monroe, LA; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sue Millegan Earle of Alto, NM; nieces, Janet Littlefield Luther of San Antonio, TX and Christine Louise Allen Weeks of Jonesboro; nephews, Charles Harold Allen, Jr."Chuck" of Jonesboro, Donald Joseph Allen "D.J." of Ruston, Richard Samuel Allen "Rick" of Auburn, AL. Also surviving are a host of great-and great great-nieces and nephews.

Helon married F.A. "Al" Earle June 6, 1945 in the Methodist Church her mother helped establish. They moved to Al's hometown of Escanaba, MI where Bob was born in 1948 and Ann in 1950. They returned to Jonesboro where Joe was born in 1952. Helon was a gracious, loving woman active in her church and community. She had a zest for life, lo9ving many things including her family, her church, friends, traveling , skiing, horseback riding, her flowers, football --and was happiest surrounded by the little ones in the family.

Helon attended Centenary College where she was a member of the Centenary Choir and was a founding member of the Centenary Equestrian Team. She was the first lady to be inducted into the Jonesboro-Hodge Kiwanis Club and served as a Pink Lady volunteer at the Jackson Parish Hospital. Helon was honored as Grand Marshall of the Jackson Parish Christmas Parade along with her husband Al, sister Dot and brother Harold. She was an Honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She is predeceased by her parents, Isum Josiah Allen and Elizabeth Lenora Jeffress Allen; husband, Frederick Allan Earle; son, Joseph Charles Earle; son-in-law, Mitchell Allred; sisters, Pauline Allen Littlefield, Martiel Allen Michaud and Dorothy Jo Allen; brother, Charles Harold Allen, Sr.; nephew, John C. Michaud, Jr.

Friends may visit with the family 1:00pm - 2:30pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 and the Jonesboro-Hodge United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:30pm with Reverend Bill Strawbridge and Reverend Paul Stearns officiating. Interment will follow at the Jonesboro Cemetery under the direction of Southern-Edmonds Funeral Home of Jonesboro.




Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Home Jonesboro - Jonesboro
105 6th Street
Jonesboro, LA 71251
(318) 259-4106
