Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
2202 Military Highway
Pineville, LA
Henrietta Herbert Cragon


1930 - 2019
Henrietta Herbert Cragon Obituary
Henrietta Herbert Cragon

Shreveport - A graveside service celebrating the life of Henrietta Herbert Cragon will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 2202 Military Highway, Pineville, LA 71360, with the Reverend Wayne Fletcher, pastor of St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Pineville, officiating. The service is under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Henrietta Herbert Cragon, 89, of Shreveport, was born February 20, 1930, and departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Village Healthcare at The Glen, Shreveport, LA.

She had numerous degrees in Theology, Library Science and History. She was a dedicated wife to her husband of 68 years, Harvey who preceded her in death September, 2018.

Mrs. Cragon was an avid reader, gourmet cook and artist. She enjoyed gardening and needlepoint. Her passion was Genealogy which she was dedicated to for over 50 years. She donated her life's work to various Genealogical Libraries.

Prior to living in Shreveport, LA, Henrietta and her husband lived in Dallas, TX for many years.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, William Harrington Herbert and Pearl Adams Herbert Fowler; step-father, George Fowler, and brother, William Henry Herbert.

Those left to cherish her memory are nieces, Brenda Snider and Gail Flett; nephews, Craig Herbert and Scott Herbert; other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity organization of your choice.

To extend on-line condolences to the Cragon family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 18, 2019
