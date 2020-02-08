|
Henry Clinton Miller
Shreveport - Clint Miller of Shreveport, husband and father of three, died after a long illness on February 25, 2020, at his home. He is survived by Betty Anne, his loving wife of 54 years; his children, Emily Miller Talbott, her husband, Scott, and son, Jackson; Clint Miller, III and his children, Cameron and Caroline; Melanie Miller, her partner, Bryan Molitor and daughter, Caitlin, and her grandchildren, Madison and Johnathan; his sister, Amanda Miller Remoy and her sons, Peter and Eric; as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint, Sr. and Virginia Cooksey Miller; and two sisters.
While at C.E. Byrd High School, Clint was an All-American swimmer. He joined the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M but his time was interrupted by the Vietnam war. He would later complete his BA at Centenary College upon return from the war.
Clint earned his US Army pilot wings in November, 1968. He was branched artillery and his distinguished military career included gunship combat and reconnaissance missions across the globe as well as time imbedded as a member of the US Navy SEAL team. Just a few of his decorations include Master Army Aviator, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Air Medals, and a Purple Heart, as well as induction into the Order of Quiet Birdmen.
After retirement, he continued to fly in various capacities until his health would not allow. His passions included travel, bicycling, riding his motorcycle, steam locomotives, flying anything available, telling tall tales, and most of all a great beer and meal.
A funeral service celebrating Clint's life is scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, February, 11, at Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport. Burial will follow at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans' Cemetery in Keithville. In lieu of flowers, please honor Clint's legacy by supporting a cause dear to his heart: http://airwarriorcourage.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020