|
|
Dr. Henry H. Middleton, Jr.
Arcadia - Funeral services will be held for Dr. Henry Middleton, Jr., age 96, at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia. Bro. Jeff Hoffman will officiate. Interment will follow at Arcadia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, prior to service.
Dr. Middleton was born May 2, 1923, to Henry H. Middleton, Sr. and Katie Berry Middleton in Keithville, LA. He passed away on August 6, 2019, in West Monroe, LA. Dr. Henry Middleton, Jr. graduated from Stonewall High School in 1940; graduated from Louisiana Tech University, and went on to graduate from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1947. He moved to Arcadia in 1949 to establish a medical practice. He was the co-owner of Arcadia Hospital until 1973, co-owner of Arcadia Medical Clinic until 1982, and had a private medical practice until his retirement in 1988.
After his retirement in 1988, Dr. Middleton continued to be active in church and civic affairs. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will always be remembered as a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was very active in his community. Dr. Middleton was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Arcadia, a member or the Arcadia Lion's Club, served as president of the Arcadia Jaycees, a member of Hamp Michael American Legion Post, and helped to establish the Bienville Parish Little League and baseball projects. He also served Bienville Parish as the Coroner for nine years.
Dr. Middleton is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Williams Middleton and his son John Berry Middleton, MD.
He is survived by his children; Huson Middleton, III, M.D. (Katherine), Tom Middleton Ed.D (Alice), Bruce Middleton, M.D. (Jan), and Kathleen Newell (Sam), daughter-in-law Jeanne Middleton, 12 grandchildren and by 18 great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family would like to thank Scott Ashbrook and all the West Monroe Guest House staff and employees.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 8, 2019