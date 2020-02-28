|
|
Mr. Henry (Bubba) Moore, Jr.
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Henry (Bubba) Moore, Jr., 69, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Elizabeth B.C,., Benton, La. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran's Cemetery, Keithville, La. Open visitation will be Monday at Heavenly Gates from 12 to 5 p.m.
Mr. Moore entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2020 .
Precious memories will be cherished by his wife: Lou, sons: Ondrell (Tawanda) and Shane (friend, Ariel) granddaughters: Nashara (Brandon) Mayhew, and Devyn, great grandson: Knox Harlan; siblings, Mary L. Kidd and Michael (Rene) Moore; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020