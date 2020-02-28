Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Elizabeth B.C,
Benton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry (Bubba) Moore Jr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry (Bubba) Moore Jr. Obituary
Mr. Henry (Bubba) Moore, Jr.

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Henry (Bubba) Moore, Jr., 69, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Elizabeth B.C,., Benton, La. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran's Cemetery, Keithville, La. Open visitation will be Monday at Heavenly Gates from 12 to 5 p.m.

Mr. Moore entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2020 .

Precious memories will be cherished by his wife: Lou, sons: Ondrell (Tawanda) and Shane (friend, Ariel) granddaughters: Nashara (Brandon) Mayhew, and Devyn, great grandson: Knox Harlan; siblings, Mary L. Kidd and Michael (Rene) Moore; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -