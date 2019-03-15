Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Herbert Pleasant Obituary
Mr. Herbert Pleasant

- - Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Pleasant will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Open Visitation is scheduled 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

On March 6, 2019 Herbert Pleasant, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, passed away at the age of 87 years. Herbert will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend of 65 years Bobbie; his children, Jacqueline Graham, Sharon Blackwell, Vincent Pleasant, and Victor Pleasant. Herbert will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren; Charme' Thompson, Tenesha Blackwell, Brittny Graham, Micheal Blackwell, Whitney Pleasant, and Bridgett Pleasant, by his sister; Gayle (John), brothers; Charlie(Yolanda), Clarence and Edward Jr. and his godson; Leon Anderson, Jr. Herbert will also be forever remembered by his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his son Dennis, his daughter Barbara Gayle, and his goddaughter Sharon Anderson Sanders.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 15, 2019
