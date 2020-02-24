Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, LA
Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga


1927 - 2020
Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga Obituary
Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga

Richland Hills, TX - Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga, age 92, of Richland Hills, Texas passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020. Herman Gerald "Dutch" was born in Emmet Arkansas September 10, 1927.

A graveside Service with military honors for Herman Gerald "Dutch" will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211. Mr. Reyenga is survived by his loving wife Bettye of 70 years, Daughter Martha Mann and husband Claude. Son Steven Reyenga and wife Ruth Ann, Five Grandchildren, Four Great-Grandchildren, and one Great-Grandchild on the way. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shannonrufesnow.com for the Reyenga family.

Dutch was truly a legend in his own rite. He spent his life in aviation and made contributions to aeronautics that were unparalleled by any one man. From a farm in Arkansas to the regional director of the FAA, Dutch was an amazing example of the strength that can be found through sheer will and determination. His family and many friends throughout his years are blessed to have had him front and center in their lives for 92 years and are blessed beyond measure with the rich purpose of understanding he instilled in us all. May Jesus receive him now.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
