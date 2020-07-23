Mrs. Herosie Blake Jackson



Shreveport - Funeral Service for Mrs. Herosie Blake Jackson will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1pm in the Chapel of Good Samaritan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Open Visitation is scheduled from 1pm to 8pm Friday Night at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.



Mrs. Jackson was born November 30, 1925. She passed away on July 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Jackson was a native and a lifelong resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. She taught at Hollywood Elementary School for 30 years and was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgie Lee Jackson



She is survived by her daughter, Velma Jackson Rivers (Robert Calvin), Jacksonville, FL.; brother, Rev. Benjamin D. Blake; grandson, Jackson Xavier Rivers; sister-in-law, Maggie Jamison; "adopted" sons Ronnie Wimberly, Richmond, CA and Dedrick Jones, Tampa, FL: "adopted" daughter, Belinda Moore (Richard); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.









