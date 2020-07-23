1/1
Herosie Blake Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herosie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Herosie Blake Jackson

Shreveport - Funeral Service for Mrs. Herosie Blake Jackson will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1pm in the Chapel of Good Samaritan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Open Visitation is scheduled from 1pm to 8pm Friday Night at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jackson was born November 30, 1925. She passed away on July 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Jackson was a native and a lifelong resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. She taught at Hollywood Elementary School for 30 years and was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgie Lee Jackson

She is survived by her daughter, Velma Jackson Rivers (Robert Calvin), Jacksonville, FL.; brother, Rev. Benjamin D. Blake; grandson, Jackson Xavier Rivers; sister-in-law, Maggie Jamison; "adopted" sons Ronnie Wimberly, Richmond, CA and Dedrick Jones, Tampa, FL: "adopted" daughter, Belinda Moore (Richard); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Good Samaritan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved