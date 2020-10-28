Hester Boley
Bossier City - (Hester) Ann Boley, 85, of Bossier City, departed her earthly life on Tuesday, October 28, 2020 with her family at her bedside at Willis Knighton Pierremont after a brief illness.
Ann was born on July 11, 1935 in Jonesboro, AR to Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Pharis, the youngest of six children.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, and children Lorie Boley Harper (Gary) of Haynesville and Fred Boley (Carolyn) of Shreveport. She was a loving Mimi to her four granddaughters Katie Harper Miles (Brandon), Lauren Boley, Shelby Harper and Caroline Boley Calhoun (Logan). She thoroughly enjoyed her great-grandchildren Addison, Lillie Ann, Veronica, John Ivan and Braden and always eagerly awaited their visits.
She will be remembered by those who knew her well as outspoken, quick-witted and fiercely loyal.
