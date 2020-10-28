1/1
Hester Boley
Hester Boley

Bossier City - (Hester) Ann Boley, 85, of Bossier City, departed her earthly life on Tuesday, October 28, 2020 with her family at her bedside at Willis Knighton Pierremont after a brief illness.

Ann was born on July 11, 1935 in Jonesboro, AR to Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Pharis, the youngest of six children.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, and children Lorie Boley Harper (Gary) of Haynesville and Fred Boley (Carolyn) of Shreveport. She was a loving Mimi to her four granddaughters Katie Harper Miles (Brandon), Lauren Boley, Shelby Harper and Caroline Boley Calhoun (Logan). She thoroughly enjoyed her great-grandchildren Addison, Lillie Ann, Veronica, John Ivan and Braden and always eagerly awaited their visits.

She will be remembered by those who knew her well as outspoken, quick-witted and fiercely loyal.

For full obituary, please visit rose-neath.com/wordpress/obituaries/hester-ann-boley/7380/




Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
