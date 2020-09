Or Copy this URL to Share

Deacon Hightower Buggs



Shreveport - Mr. Hightower Buggs, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:30AM until 5:00 PM, with a memorial service(limited capacity) to be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. Due to the limited capacity, memorial service will be recorded and broadcasted online.









