|
|
Hilda Breyzek Fitch
Lebanon - Age 88 passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Lebanon, TN She is preceded in death by husband, Dr. Harry John Fitch and brother, Alfred Breyzek. She is survived by son, John and his wife Jeanne Fitch of Midland, TX; daughter, Elaine and her husband Dr. Paul Nawiesniak of Mt Juliet, TN; grandchildren, Todd Fitch and Lauren Fitch of Albuquerque, NM, Sara McMurrey of Austin, TX, Laura Nawiesniak of Tyler, TX, Julie Nawiesniak, and Jack Nawiesniak both of Mt Juliet, TN. Mrs. Fitch was born in Vienna, Austria on February 22, 1931 and came to the United States in 1950. She worked as an operating room nurse until her marriage to Dr. Fitch in 1974 in Hobbs, New Mexico.
They relocated to north Louisiana in 1978. Mrs. Fitch was an outstanding cook and hostess who loved sharing her Austrian culture with family and friends.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the caring staff of Elmcroft Heartland Village who loved and cared for her with such compassion for the past several years.
A private memorial mass will be held at a later date in Louisiana. In remembrance the family request donations be made in her name to the or New Leash on Life in Lebanon, TN.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com
Published in Shreveport Times on July 15, 2019