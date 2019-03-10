Services
Broadmoor United Methodist Chr
3715 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
Lexington, KY - Peggy Robertson, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Lexington, KY on February 15, 2019. Peggy was born on November 17, 1925 in Amarillo, TX to Robert Holt and Hilda Millspaugh Lynn. She grew up in Texas and Oklahoma, moving to Shreveport, LA in 1954 where she lived until moving to Lexington in 2011.

She earned her BA in English from the University of Oklahoma and a BA in Special Education from LSU-S. She loved children and taught many years at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, Ridgewood Montessori School, C-BARC and Caddo School for Exceptional Children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jean Payne, brother-in-law Jim Payne, and son-in-law Dick Koffman. She is survived by her daughters, Hilda Holder, Becky Koffman, Amy(Mike)Rukavina, son John(Linda)Robertson, brother Robert(Kleon Howe)Lynn, grandchildren Robert(Jennifer)Franks, Jeff(Lindsey)Holder, Mary(Jeremy)Sherwin, Patrick(Jane)Robertson, Andy(Meggie)Koffman, Madeline(fiance-Nate), Michael and Katherine Anne Rukavina, great grandchildren Mikenna Franks, Abigail, Brianna and Eli Sherwin, nieces Lynn Pickens, Beth Burke, nephew Steve Payne, four great nieces and Rose Marie O'Reilly Robertson.

Peggy loved her Oklahoma Sooner football, Texas bluebonnets, reading and dachshunds. She had a quick humor and was kind, loving and generous. She was well known for always having fresh coffee with homemade chocolate chip cookies or brownies on hand for anyone who dropped by.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Family visitation will start at 10 AM with services at 11.

In lieu of flowers, Peggy requested donations be made to ARC of Caddo-Bossier or the Humane Society of NW Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 10, 2019
