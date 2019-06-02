|
|
Hollis Clayton
Shreveport - Hollis Wayne Clayton was born October 24, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana and went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 15 years, serving in the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Roadway Express, retiring in 1999 after 25 years.
He enjoyed traveling, watching the Dallas Cowboys play football, watching John Wayne movies, and working in the yard. He loved gardening and most of all, spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his one true love, wife of 64 years, Roberttene Saffel Clayton; daughter, Peggy Clayton Harshfield with husband Craig, son, Thomas Wayne Clayton with wife Connie; daughter, Mary Elaine Clayton; step-daughter, Judy Lee Williamson with husband Dennis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, William Thomas Clayton and Dora Elizabeth Mason Clayton; cherished mother, Mary Estelle Clayton Kilpatrick; aunts, Mattie, Ivory and Gladys; uncle, John Clayton; and step-son, James R. Lee.
A visitation for Hollis will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM with an interment to follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the service will be Pastor Steve Angell from Calvary Baptist Church. Honoring Hollis as pallbearers will be Patrick LaCaze, Jeremy Clayton, Thomas Clayton, Seth Harshfield, Craig Harshfield, and Miseal Enamorado. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Don Huddleston, J.J. Keen, and Dennis Copple.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local Cancer or .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Clayton family.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 2, 2019