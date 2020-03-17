Resources
Holly Harrison, 46 years old, passed away Sunday, March 15th, after a lengthy illness. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her parents, Randy and Pam Rodgers; her grandmother, Julie Moses; her brother, David Bruce; her sisters, Dominique Rodgers and Ashley Rodgers; uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends from around the world.

Holly proudly served in the U. S. Army from 1993-2013. She taught Nuclear Biological and Chemical Warfare, raising the graduation rate from 35% to 67%.

Holly never met a stranger and could talk with anyone, whether they were 2 or 92. She possessed a servant's heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Her family wishes to thank all the many family and friends who have reached out to us at this time. Also, we would like to thank the DPSO, Desoto Parish EMS and Billy and Carolyn Locke.

Private arrangements are pending.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
