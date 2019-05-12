Holly Renee' Burns



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Holly Renee' Burns will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent.



Holly, of Littleton, CO, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Denver Hospice after a three and one half year battle with metastatic breast cancer.



Born December 25, 1978, Holly loved working with children and was a speech language assistant in the Sheridan School System in Colorado.



Holly is survived by her parents, Phillip and Nancy Burns of Castle Rock, Colorado; her brother and his wife, Kevin and Katie Burns of White Bear Lake, Minnesota and her grandmother, Hilda Burns of Katy, Texas. She has many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sidney and Marie Willeford and her paternal grandfather, John Burns.



The family would like to express special thanks to her doctors, Ari Ballonoff and Stephen Mayer, the infusion team at Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree and The Denver Hospice.



The family suggests memorials may be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S Cherry St #700, Denver, CO 80246 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.