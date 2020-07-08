Hon. John Bernard Slattery, Jr.
Springhill, LA - Heaven acquired another angel on July 7, 2020 when John Bernard Slattery, Jr. lost his battle from cancer. Funeral services for Judge John Slattery will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Benton, Louisiana on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4 p.m.. A graveside service and Masonic burial will be held on July 11, 2020 at 10 am at the Springhill Cemetery.
John dedicated his life to his family, the citizens of Springhill, Louisiana, and surrounding areas of Webster Parish and the State of Louisiana. He was a shining example of the legal profession and a fair, hardworking and ethical judge. Some of his favorite hobbies were traveling with his family, playing hearts and monopoly, and sideline coaching the LSU Tigers to victory. Most importantly, he was a man of faith and a devout Christian.
John was born on July 5, 1955 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late J.B. and Billie Slattery. He received his B.A. degree from the University of Houston in 1977, and attained his law degree from the L.S.U. Law School in 1982. After graduation, he clerked for Judge Lindsey and Judge Ballard at the 1st Judicial District Court. He was hired by Charles E. McConnell and became the President of the general civil law firm of McConnell & Slattery, APLC. Prior to becoming a Judge, he served as the City Attorney for Springhill, Cullen, Sarepta, Shongaloo and Cotton Valley. He was also an Assistant District Attorney for the 26th Judicial District Court for Bossier and Webster Parishes.
Since his election in February of 2000, John Slattery served as the Judge of Springhill City Court, Ward 2 of Webster Parish, Louisiana. Judge Slattery also served as a 26th Judicial District Court Juvenile Drug Court Judge. Until the program's termination, he was proud to boast of each successful juvenile drug court graduate.
Judge Slattery was a member of the Webster, Bossier and Louisiana State Bar Associations and a Member of the House of Delegates. Throughout his professional career, he served as Legal Counsel for Citizens Bank & Trust and the North Webster Parish Industrial District, President of the Webster Parish Bar Association, President of the Louisiana City Attorneys' Association, and President of the Louisiana City Judges' Association. He also served on the Board of Governors, Louisiana Judicial College, and was a Panel Chairman for the Louisiana State Bar Association Client Assistance Fund Committee wherein he actively worked towards the betterment of the legal profession.
John was previously the President of the Springhill-Cullen Chamber of Commerce, Sacred Heart Parish Council, and Springhill Rotary Club. John has also served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Slattery Co., Inc., and was on the Board of Directors for the AMI Red River. John Slattery was also a member of the Springhill Lodge #348 F. & A.M.
On August 7, 1982, he married the love of his life, Laurie Rarick Slattery, and they created a large family that he was proud of and frequently bragged about to anyone who would listen. John was survived by: his wife, Laurie Rarick Slattery, sons, Doyle Magee Slattery, John Bernard Slattery III (Jessica), Patrick Rarick Slattery (Caroline); daughter, Marguerite Colleen Slattery (fiancé, Jason Wade); granddaughters, Noelle and Presley Ann Slattery; brothers, Bill Slattery (Mary), Joe Slattery (Kay); sister, Lou Sullivan (Steve Hooper); sister-in-law, Cherie Brumfield (Bill); brother-in-law, Johnny Rarick (Kay), 12 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins, all whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bernard and Billie Stephens Slattery; sister, Margaret Claire Allen; and son, Marc Christian Slattery.
There is little doubt that when he drew his final breath that he heard the heavenly voice of Jesus say to him, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Mathew 25:23
