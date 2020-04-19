|
|
Horace R. Ladymon
Shreveport - Horace Russell Ladymon died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cardiac disease, most recently Congestive Heart Failure. Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service officiated by Dr. Pat Day is being held and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Ladymon was born in Paris, Texas on July 16, 1929 to Raymond and Lennie Ladymon. Horace, or Grandaddy, as he was fondly known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grew up in Marshall, Texas but spent most of his time in Shreveport. Horace received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A & M University in 1950. Soon thereafter, Horace enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War. He continued his service to the United States through reserve duty until 1980 when he retired as a Captain.
In 1951, Horace helped found the W. F. Beall Company with his father Ray Ladymon, which subsequently became known as Beall-Ladymon Company. At its height, Beall-Ladymon Company operated 60 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri.
During his distinguished career, Horace also served as a member of the Boards of Directors of Commercial National Bank, Louisiana Bank & Trust, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, and the Committee of 100 - Louisiana,
His service to our local community included serving as a president or board member of a long list of entities: Founding President of The Biomedical Research Foundation; Committee of 100 - Shreveport-Bossier, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, The United Way, Rotary Club of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Red Cross, East Ridge Country Club, and The Shreveport Club from whom he recently and proudly received The Founders' Cup. His ultimate passion and devotion were at First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, where he served in every capacity with the exception of "Pastor."
Horace was a devoted family man and was married to Jo Jane, the love of his life, for 58 years until JJ's death in 2009. He now joins her by her side (not 6 feet apart) in Heaven to smile down on their family.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Ladymon Auerbach and husband, Mark, of Easton, PA, and Becky Ladymon DeKay and husband, Roger, of Shreveport, LA. His life story includes his beloved grandchildren, Emily Rake and husband, John, of Portland, OR, Andrew Guenthart and husband, Brandon, of Palo Alto, CA, and John Auerbach, of Portland, OR, Christopher DeKay and wife, Robyn, of Arvada, CO, and Robert DeKay and fiancé, Samantha Ginsburg, of Denver, CO. The ultimate joy of his life was found in his great-grandchildren, Emily and Eliot Rake and Summit DeKay. He is also survived by "sister," Karen Stevens and husband, Jimmy.
In his final years, the devotion of Keitha Fox gave him peace, love and joy. They could frequently be seen out dining and dancing. His final words to her Friday was that he was planning to take her to Texas to learn the Two-Step the way it was "supposed" to be done.
Horace wanted his pallbearers to be sons-in-law, Roger DeKay and Mark Auerbach; grandchildren, Christopher DeKay, Robert DeKay, Emily Rake, Andrew Guenthart, John Auerbach, and friend, Dewey Corley. Serving as honorary pallbearers are John D. Caruthers, Milton Chapman, Jerry Harper, Tandy Lewis, John McKellar, Charles Post, Cody White, and Donald Zadeck.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Christus Highland ICU, Dr. Alan Borne, his Internist for many years, and especially Rebecca Siskron, who held his hand while he passed away as Becky was unable to be in the quarantined hospital.
In lieu for flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Jo Jane Ladymon Children's Art Program at the St. Jude Clinic in Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, 1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103, or a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020