Bossier City - Howard Allen Cornwell, 85 passed way May 29, 2019 in Bossier City. He was born June 24, 1933 in Nebraska. He was an active member of the Jehovah's Witness organization since 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Ruth Cornwell, and son Nathaniel Allen Cornwell. Howard is survived by his wife Diane Cornwell of 37 years; daughter Debra Weeks; step-son John Sales; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 31, 2019
