HOWARD GORDON MOORE, JR.
- - Howard G. Moore, Jr., age 92, was born in Charleston, Arkansas, on May 24, 1926, and went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on March 16, 2019 at Noel Memorial United Methodist Church Chapel, visitation from 12:30-1:00 and service beginning at 1:00 with reception following in the parlor.
Howard grew up in Booneville, Arkansas. He attended the University of Arkansas, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. During his college years he enlisted in the Navy and served two years at Banana River Navel Air Station, near Cape Canaveral, Fl. After graduation, he joined the Interstate Electric Company and was later transferred to Shreveport, Louisiana. He spent 37 years with Interstate, retired and went to work with Stuart C. Irby Electric Company, before his second retirement 7 years later.
After moving to Shreveport, Howard joined Noel Memorial United Methodist Church where he met the love of his life, Clarice. They spent 63 wonderful years together. He was very active with his Noel Church family being a member of the Couples Sunday School class and working with technical aspects of sound equipment and video.
Howard earned his private pilot license in college. After retiring, he joined the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed being the Communication Officer in the local squadron for several years. He was also a 32 degree KCCH Scottish Rite Mason.
He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, patience with all of his sons and grandchildren, and his seemingly endless knowledge. Howard was preceded in death by his parents Howard Gordon and Evona Kimbro Moore and his brother William L. Moore. He is survived by his best friend and wife Clarice Green Moore. His four sons and their wives, Jeff and Martina, Jim and Mary, John and Mendy, and Charlie and Amy. Twelve grandchildren, Riley, Davis, Trip, Ryan, Scott, Sherri, Lindsay, Marshall, Colton, Landon, Cameron and Gordon. Three great-grandchildren, Haddie, Presley and Zach. One sister-in-law, JoNell Moore and her two sons, Ken and Steve.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the care and compassion shown by the staff of Montclair Park Assisted Living and Regional Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Centenary College, The Howard Moore Family Scholarship or Noel Memorial United Methodist Church.
