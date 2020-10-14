Howard SpillersMinden - Funeral services for Howard Grey Spillers will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at United Pentecostal Church in Minden, Louisiana. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church.Howard was born November 5, 1928 in Union Parish and entered into rest October 13, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. He was owner of Spillers Appliance and Furniture in Minden, Louisiana for 52 years. Howard was an active member of Lakeview Methodist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher and many other capacities in the church; a Gideon; served on the Board of Directors of Minden Bank and Trust; huge supporter of St Jude; an avid quail hunter, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and had such a giving heart.He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard L. and Mary Jane Bagwell Spillers; wife, Verba Hemphill Spillers; brothers, Harold Spillers, Elbert Spillers, and Jeff Spillers.He is survived by his son Mike and wife Debra of Minden; daughter, Marcia and husband Alan Lee of Minden; grandchildren, Holli and Brad Carrigan, Greg and wife Angel Lee, Scott and wife Laura Spillers, Gretchan and husband John Lary, Jeff and wife Jennifer Lee, and Josh Spillers; great-grandchildren, Ireland Carrigan, Mazie Lee, John Luke Lary, Eastland Carrigan, Lily Spillers, Annakate Lary, Joseph Lee, Sophie Spillers, Zoe Lee, Jett Lary, Addison Lee, and Maren Lee; sisters. Mary Ann Lenard, Helen Jane Ervin, and Anna Sue Moody.Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.Memorials may be made to Lakeview United Methodist Church, 301 Lakeshore Drive, Minden, Louisiana 71055.The family extends a special thanks to his sitters, Lucille Brown, Barbara Boswell, and Barbara Arrington; all the staff of Town and Country and especially to the staff of Magnolia Wing that was so sweet and dear to him.