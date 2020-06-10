Huge David King Jr.
Huge David King, Jr.

Hugh David King, Jr. beloved son of David and Lorraine, went to his home in heaven on June 6,2020 following a car accident and a long battle with cancer. He was born August 27, 1956 in Houma, La.

David lived all his life in Shreveport, where he attended Southwood High School. He worked at and retired from Libbey Glass.

Never one to sit still, he traveled all over, always looking for another train to ride. He spent many hours hunting and riding in the woods and loved camping with his friends.

David is preceded in death by his wife Dewanna and brother Danny. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, brother Samuel, son Adam and Ashley, grandson Daniel, son Jacob and Annie, step-son Dominic, and many cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday , June 13, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Dr. Shreveport, LA. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
