Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mark's Cathedral
908 Rutherford St
Shreveport, LA
Interment
Following Services
Gibsland Cemetery
Highway 154
Gibsland, LA
Hugh Sanders Brown


1936 - 2020
Hugh Sanders Brown Obituary
Hugh Sanders Brown

Shreveport, LA -

Funeral services honoring the life of Hugh Sanders Brown will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Mark's Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be the clergy of St. Mark's Cathedral. Interment will immediately follow the service in Gibsland Cemetery on Highway 154 in Gibsland, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hugh Sanders Brown was born August 19, 1936, in Gibsland, Louisiana to Willie Cornelia and John Hugh Brown and passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hugh will always be remembered as an incredibly loving, caring and giving person whose devotion to our Lord knew no bounds. As a devoted member of St. Mark's Cathedral, he was always willing to give of himself to lay ministry and prison ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Brown Stephenson. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Nora Brown Moon and husband, Benjamin; brother-in-law, Mark Dwight Stephenson and nieces and nephews, David Benjamin Moon and wife, Beth and their children, Gwendolyn and Jack Moon, Garrett Ross Moon, Michael Christopher Moon and Olivia Grace Moon.

The family would like to thank the nurses and support staff at The Oaks of Louisiana and Regional Hospice Care Group.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
