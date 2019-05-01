Hughie L. Haley



Shreveport, LA - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Hughie Lee Haley, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Pastor Cecil Marr.



Hugh was born on July 16, 1935 in Crystal Springs, Mississippi to Mattie Ester and Willie Earl Haley and passed away April 24, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



After serving in the United States Army for 21 years, he retired and spent his second career as a corporate pilot where he was able to enjoy his passion of flying.



Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Hughie Haley, Jr. and brothers, Ralph, Richard and Eugene Haley. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carolyn Haley; daughters, Terri Spence and husband Jim and Linda Callendar; son, Eugene Haley; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Paralyzed Veterans Association, P. O. Box 758532, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8532, or to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301, www.dav.org. Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 3, 2019