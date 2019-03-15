|
|
I. L. "Buck" Dickson
Coushatta, LA - Funeral services for I. L. "Buck" Dickson, 86, of Coushatta, LA will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Nathan Davis officiating and Dr. Matt Endris assisting. Interment will follow in Springville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.
Mr. Dickson was born September 3, 1932 in Coushatta, LA and passed away March 14, 2019. Buck always enjoyed his early mornings with the "Olde Folks Coffee Club."
He was preceded in death by his father, Eland Dickson; mother, Eva Dickson Grappe; step-father, Herman D. Grappe, Sr.; brother, Elan Dickson; sister, Violet Carlisle; and grandson, Adam Lee Perkins.
Mr. Dickson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Nell Anderson Dickson of Coushatta, LA; one daughter, Darlene Dickson of Coushatta, LA; one grandson, David Perkins and wife, Meaghan of Haughton, LA; two great-grandsons, Adam and Kyle Perkins; one sister, Mercille Linton of Clarksville, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Perkins, Dayton Carlisle, Jerry Glover, Ronnie Farrar, Tommy Glen Jones, and Guy Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Officers and Board of Directors of Bank of Coushatta, Maxie Almond, Wesley Carlisle, and Ossie Lewis.
The family requests memorials be made to the Riverdale Academy Adam Perkins Scholarship Fund, 100 Riverdale Road, Coushatta, LA 71019 or Springville Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 1023, Coushatta, LA 71019.
Thanks everyone. He had a beautiful life. And for his funeral we all will be celebrating that life. He was married over 60 years and he built many homes over his 55 years of being a carpenter. He was on a roof at 81 years old nailing away when he finally decided that this is the last house he'll build. He's built hundreds of custom dream homes for families and churches in and around Coushatta and I couldn't be prouder of him. I'm also proud of the fact that I was able to help him on a few of them. He's a great God-fearing man that taught me how to remain calm in the worst of the storms. The absolute worst storm for me was when my brother and his grandson died at 19. My grandfather also lost his brother when he was a boy like me. So, he showed me how to stay strong. I'd have fallen apart without him and God. Such a beautiful man and always taught me to follow Jesus. I'm glad I finally listened before he passed.
Thanks for all your condolences. We love you all.
David
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019