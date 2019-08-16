|
I.C. "C-Boy" Williams
Shreveport - Graveside Service celebrating the life of I.C. Williams, 88, will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11am at Saint Paul Cemetery, 431 Koran-Doyline Road, Haughton, La. Elder Alford Ladell Sr. will Officiate. Family hour will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8pm to 9pm in the Chapel of Good Samaritan Funeral Home.
I.C. was preceded in death by his son, Eric "Eazy E" Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted wife of 62 years Lizzie White Williams; daughters, Gartha Rusley (Jim), Sharon Ladell (Alford Sr.), Terri Williams, Janet Lars, and Alicia Williams (Carl); sisters, Minnie Gilliard, Laura Woods and Lessie "Doll" Williams; brother; Lee Arthur Williams; and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019