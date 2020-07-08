Ida Francis Green



The world was blessed with the birth of Ida Francis Green on January 25, 1930.



Ida was a community activist in such endeavors as collecting coins door to door for the March of Dimes and encouraging and registering family and neighbors to vote. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, fishing, singing and gardening. She was a jewel member of Eastern Star Simmons Chapter 77. In 1953, she became a member of Washington Temple CME Church. She received her reward on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



Ida retired from the Caddo Parish School Board in 1989 as a cafeteria worker.



She was the mother of nine, 26 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.



Public viewing is Friday, 10 Jul from 8:30 - 5:30 at Benevolent Funeral Home. Graveside service is Saturday, 11 Jul at 11 am at Round Grove Cemetery. Mask wearing and social distancing is required for attendance.









