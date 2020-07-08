1/1
Ida Francis Green
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Francis Green

The world was blessed with the birth of Ida Francis Green on January 25, 1930.

Ida was a community activist in such endeavors as collecting coins door to door for the March of Dimes and encouraging and registering family and neighbors to vote. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, fishing, singing and gardening. She was a jewel member of Eastern Star Simmons Chapter 77. In 1953, she became a member of Washington Temple CME Church. She received her reward on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Ida retired from the Caddo Parish School Board in 1989 as a cafeteria worker.

She was the mother of nine, 26 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Public viewing is Friday, 10 Jul from 8:30 - 5:30 at Benevolent Funeral Home. Graveside service is Saturday, 11 Jul at 11 am at Round Grove Cemetery. Mask wearing and social distancing is required for attendance.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
08:30 - 05:30 PM
Benevolent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Round Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-221-1627
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benevolent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved